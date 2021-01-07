New Pink Floyd jigsaw puzzle range celebrates more of their iconic album covers

Last year, Zee Productions released a jigsaw puzzle range featuring Pink Floyd album covers under their Rock Saws brand, with the UK firm showcasing the artwork of Ummagumma, Wish You Were Here, Animals, The Division Bell, Pulse and The Later Years.

Now it’s been confirmed that a new range of 500-piece jigsaws will hit the shelves on March 12 featuring the cover art for Atom Heart Mother, A Momentary Lapse Of Reason, A Collection Of Great Dance Songs, Delicate Sound Of Thunder, Echoes and The Endless River.

All of these jigsaws – with the exception of Atom Heart Mother – will also be released as 1000-piece puzzles on the same day.

Announcing the Pink Floyd range, Rock Saws said: “With over 50 years of monumental artwork behind them, much of it created by the master himself, Storm Thorgerson, these album covers are practically as influential as the band themselves.

“They are high art, reflecting the magic of a band who would change the course of music forever.”

