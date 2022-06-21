New Pink Floyd book documents the band's Animals tour

A brand new Pink Floyd book documenting the band's 1977 tour for their tenth album, Animals, is to be published later this year.

Pink Floyd – The Animals Tour – A Visual History by Glenn Povey will be published by Apples And Oranges Publishing on Auust 1. It's noted Floyd author Povey's second book on the band to be announced within a week. Pink Floyd In North America 1966-1983, which looks at how the band fared over in the USA, will be published by Wymer Publishing on September 23.

"Animals has always held a special place in the hearts of Floyd fans,"" Povey tells Prog. "Possibly because it was the antithesis of all that had come before it. A hard rock - almost punk rock - Floyd album. An album that arguably has some of Gilmour's finest guitar work and Waters' most pointed lyrics.

"The shows that supported the album are legend - spectacular theatrical presentations that, much to the band's chagrin, were never captured on film for posterity. Audience recordings from those shows are among the most cherished in fans' collections and represent some of the best-recorded bootlegs of any era. So, the release of a 5.1 box set this year with the possibility, finally, of a professionally mixed live performance that has been dangled under the noses of fans for years was tantalising, to say the least.

"I wrote this book with the intention of it being a complementary volume to the promised release of the 45th-anniversary edition of the album and trawled through my mountainous archive and together with newly researched material produced a comprehensive book of the period which I hope will be a worthwhile addition to the discerning Floyd fans bookcase."

The spectacular tour, which took place during the first half of 1977, ended with band members personal issues, ultimately led to inter-band rifts and Roger Waters’ increasing intolerance of and disdain towards the adulation of the fans, culminating in the incident at the final show of the tour in Montreal of Waters spitting at a fan, which became the lynchpin of his vision of isolation and madness that eventually led to the creation of The Wall two years later.

Pre-order Pink Floyd – The Animals Tour – A Visual History.