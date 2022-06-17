New Pink Floyd book looks at the band's success in the States

Glenn Povey's Pink Floyd In North America 1966-1983 will be published in September

Pink Floyd author Glenn Povey will publish a brand new book on the band which concentrates n the band's tours of the United States between 1966 and 1983.

Pink Floyd In North America 1966-1983 is published by Wymer Publishing on September 23. The new book explores the live shows the band played and the albums that they released in the USA and Canada from 1967 through to 1983, when the band released their final album with Roger Waters, The Final Cut.

It also looks in great detail at Pink Floyd’s relationship with their American record company; the promotional aspects (or lack off!) that propelled Floyd to stadium status, and extensive details of TV and radio appearances, along with band interviews and much more.

The 210-page book is lavishly illustrated throughout with extensive band memorabilia including backstage passes, gig posters, media adverts and a raft of
photos, both on and off stage, all reproduced on high quality art paper. You can view the new book cover below.

Pre-order Pink Floyd In North America 1966-1983.

