New Patto and Ollie Halsall reissues for April

70s prog rock band Patto and their guitarist, the late Ollie Halsall are the subject of two new archive releases. A live Patto album, And That's Jazz, and Halsall's Lovers Leaping, a previously unreleased collection of 1979 demos, will both be released through Think Like A Key Records on April 9.

This follows swiftly on the back of news of the release of Give It All Away – The Albums 1970-1973, a 4CD Box Set of Patto's studio albums to be released in May by Cherry Red Records.

Patto's And That's Jazz is a live recording from North London's legendary The Torrington venue in 1973 and comes with a DVD that also collects the band's surviving television performances, including previously unreleased footage from French and German television.

Halsall's Lovers Leaping reflects a more contemporary approach from the guitarist who post-Patto worked closely with Kevin Ayers, concentrating more on reflective three-minute pop songs. The demos were discovered on a tape saved by John Otway. The album features Halsall's own self-portrait.

And That's Jazz and Lovers Leaping will be available on CD and limited edition vinyl.

Pre-order here.