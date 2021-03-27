Patto to have career-spanning box set released

70s UK proggers Patto are to have a four CD box set, Give It All Away – The Albums 1970-1973, released through Esoteric Recordings on May 28.

The new set comprises the four albums the band recorded by the band between 1970 and 1973; Patto (1970), Hold Your Fire (1971), Roll ‘Em, Smoke ‘Em, Put Another Line Out (1972) and Monkey’s Bum (the latter originally recorded in 1973 but not released until 1995).

Patto, named after singer Mike Patto, arose from the ashes of the group Timebox and were graced by the presence of the stunning guitar playing of future Kevin Ayers foil Ollie Halsall and a highly original and unique musical style that set them aside from their progressive rock contemporaries of the era.

Give It All Away – The Albums 1970-1973 will be released as a clamshell box set featuring a poster and new essay on the band.