New Pallbearer single Where The Light Fades marks sonic shift to dark post-rock sound

US doom rockers Pallbearer have shared their first single from their upcoming album Mind Burns Alive, and Where The Light Fades, the video for which you can watch below, marks a sonic shift away from the more metal aspects of their earlier music to a dark post-rock sound that is reflected throughout the whole of the new album.

The six-track long MInd Burns Alive will be released through Nuclear Blast Records on May 17, with the label describing the new album, the band's fifth release, following on from 2020's Forgotten Days, as "with their most raw and heartfelt album to date."

“These songs are a deeper exploration of dynamics and sonic color than anything we have done up to this point,” explains vocalist and guitarist Brett Campbell. “I’m of the belief that true heaviness comes from emotional weight, and sometimes sheer bludgeoning isn’t the right approach to getting a feeling across."

Campbell goes on to describe the themes of MInd Burns Alive as "vignettes that tell the stories of people who deal with myriad sicknesses of the spirit… illnesses communicated by the world we live in, and the subjects are the symptoms of the disease."

Mind Burns Alive was produced by the band themselves in their newly built Idlewild Audio Studio in Little Rock as well as at Fellowship Hall Sound.

"It’s ironic given that the album is largely centered around isolation, but it felt like it summoned us into being back together again in one town, after so long apart," adds bassist and vocalist Joseph D. Rowland.

Pallbearer, who tour the US throughout June and July, have announced two European festival appearances at The Copenhell Metal Cruise from October 25 to 27, and November's Helldorado in Eindhoven.

Mind Burns Alive will be available on limited-edition vinyl, CD and as a digital album. You can view the new album artwork and tracklisting below.

Pallbearer: Mind Burns Alive

1. Where The Light Fades

2. Mind Burns Alive

3. Signals

4. Endless Place

5. Daybreak

6. With Disease