New John Wetton book to be published in June

By Jerry Ewing
( Prog )
published

The late John Wetton's life celebrated in John Wetton An Extraordinary Life

A shot of John Wetton on stage
(Image credit: Fin Costello\/Redferns\/Getty Images)

It has been announced that John Wetton An Extraordinary Life, the upcoming book celebrating the life of the late John Wetton, will now be published through Rocket 88 books on June 19.

The 256-page hardback book, which has been created with input from John’s family and management, is available in two editions: a Classic edition retails at £39, while the Signature edition, which will be signed by John’s widow Lisa and son Dylan, costs £42.50.

The book features contributions from many of those who worked with the bassist and singer throughout his illustrious career, which saw him work with Family, King CrimsonUriah HeepWishbone AshRoxy Music, U.K., Asia, Wetton's own solo band, with Yes keyboard player Geoff Downes in Icon, and beyond.

The new book features contributions from Downes as well as Bill Bruford, Robert Fripp, Carl Palmer, Rick Wakeman, Phil Manzanera, Steve Hackett, Steve Howe and more.

Pre-order John Wetton An Extraordinary Life.

John Wetton

(Image credit: Rocket 88)
Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock.