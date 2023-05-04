New John Wetton book to be published in June

It has been announced that John Wetton An Extraordinary Life, the upcoming book celebrating the life of the late John Wetton, will now be published through Rocket 88 books on June 19.

The 256-page hardback book, which has been created with input from John’s family and management, is available in two editions: a Classic edition retails at £39, while the Signature edition, which will be signed by John’s widow Lisa and son Dylan, costs £42.50.

The book features contributions from many of those who worked with the bassist and singer throughout his illustrious career, which saw him work with Family, King Crimson, Uriah Heep, Wishbone Ash, Roxy Music, U.K., Asia, Wetton's own solo band, with Yes keyboard player Geoff Downes in Icon, and beyond.

The new book features contributions from Downes as well as Bill Bruford, Robert Fripp, Carl Palmer, Rick Wakeman, Phil Manzanera, Steve Hackett, Steve Howe and more.

Pre-order John Wetton An Extraordinary Life.