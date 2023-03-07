New John Wetton book now available for pre-order

John Wetton An Extraordinary Life, the upcoming book celebrating the life of the late John Wetton, is now available for pre-order. The book is to be published later this year by Rocket 88 books.

You can watch a special announcement from Wetton's widow Lisa below.

John Wetton An Extraordinary Life will be available in two editions, Classic and black-jacketed Signature edition (signed by John’s widow Lisa and son Dylan), and has been created with input from John’s family and management and has been written by Prog writer Nick Shilton.

The new book features contributions from Bill Bruford, Geoff Downes, Robert Fripp, Carl Palmer, Rick Wakeman, Phil Manzanera, Steve Hackett, Steve Howe and others from throughout Wetton's career with Family, King Crimson, Uriah Heep, Wishbone Ash, Roxy Music, U.K., Asia, Wetton's solo band and beyond.

For a limited period, people can choose to be a part of John Wetton An Extraordinary Life by adding a name to the Roll of Honour of supporters printed in the back and also comes with a discount on the standard retail price.

Pre-order John Wetton An Extraordinary Life.