New Jethro Tull book focuses on the 1967-1979 years

A new Jethro Tull book covering the years 1967-1979 will be published in March. Jethro Tull Chronicles 1967-1978, by rock author Laura Shenton, will be published by Wymer Publishing on March 25.

The 256 page A4 hardback book chronicles Jethro Tull’s career from the outset to the end of the seventies. From the late sixties — a vital period where the group dynamics were established, featuring vintage gig and album reviews, contemporary quotes from band members, rare advertisements documenting how they were billed alongside their peers. With 140,000 words of text, Jethro Tull Chronicles 1967-1978 also boasts "countless photos, many of them previously unpublished."

Shenton is the author of previous books about Kate Bush, Curved Air, Tommy Bolin, Supertramp, Deep Purple, ELP and more.

Jethro Tull will release their first new album since 2003, The Zealot Gene, in February through InsideOut Music.

Pre-order Jethro Tull Chronicles 1967-1978.