New Issue Of Prog On Sale Now

The brand new issue of Prog is on sale today, and we celebrate 40 years of Rush’s iconic 2112 album…

It was the album that pretty much saved the band’s career and remains one of their most popular. Ironically we also discuss with the band themselves what the future might hold for the band following the recent R40 tour amid a raft of rumours suggesting the end might be in sight for Geddy Lee, Alex Lifeson and Neil Peart.

Also in Prog 63…

Steven Wilson - talks about the possibility of more music from Porcupine Tree and his new stop-gap album 4 1⁄ 2 .

Dream Theater - is their massive new concept album as Astonishing as the band claim?

Simon Phillips - the former Mike Oldfield and Toto drummer gets into his fusion goove with his own Protocol outfit.

Antimatter - the dark prog brainchild of Mick Moss set out their stall.

Nad Sylvan - Steve Hackett’s current singer goes for solo glory.

The Mute Gods - Nick Beggs’ brand new outfit make a glorious melodic prog sound.

The Tea Club - an insight into the New Jersey prog rockers on latest album Grappling.

Ian Anderson - talks Tull, sex changes and Russian premieres in The Prog Interview.

David Bowie - so just how prog was the late rock superstar?

Threshold Records - the inside story of The Moody Blues’ own label.

Adam Holzman - one time Miles Davis and current Steven Wilson keyboard player discusses an amazing career.

Plus live and album reviews from Dream Theater, Hexvessel, Kiama, Mantra Vega, Marillion, Nightiwsh, Lonely Robot, IQ, Vennart and more…

And a ten track CD featuring The Mute Gods, Conrad Keely, The Room, Cloud Over Jupiter and more…

You can subscribe to Prog from the brand new subs page here, or purchase this single issue from here.