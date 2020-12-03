Dave Thompson's new Hawkwind book details the space rockers’ career so far

Nik Turner biographer Dave Thompson has published The Encyclopædia Hawkwindia: The Ultimate Guide To More Than Fifty Years Of Hawkwind. It’s available in two versions – the limited deluxe edition with more than 200 images is out now and the standard text version will go onsale in early 2021.

Both editions span almost 600 pages and take in everything from Hawkwind's first show in August,1969, to the next scheduled gig in February, 2021. There are more than 1,750 entries in total including every release, every band member and every side projects. Thompson has conducted more than 70 interviews, including founder members Dave Brock and Nik Turner, classic line-up mainstays Lemmy, Robert Calvert, Stacia and Del Dettmar. The deluxe version also includes vintage press cuttings, memorabilia, art and rare photographs from musicians’ personal collections.

Journalist Dave Thompson has written more than 150 books, including Hawkwind - The Spirit Of Hawkwind 1969-1976 with Nik Turner, Turn It On Again: Peter Gabriel, Phil Collins and Genesis, and An Accidental Musician with Judy Dyble. He is currently working on a biography of Nektar’s Roye Albrighton.