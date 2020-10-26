Former Hawkwind dancer Stacia announces new t-shirt

Legendary Hawkwind dancer Stacia has announced that in the lead up to releasing her autobiography and a new album she has teamed up with Belgian photographer Gijsbert Hanekroot to create a new t-shirt.

Brussels-born photographer Hanekroot started his career in the late Sixties and with an impressive portfolio taking in The Rolling Stones, Sparks, Lou Reed, Slade, David Bowie, John & Yoko and everyone in between.

The new t-shirt imagine comes from a photoshoot Stacia and Hanekroot had after a Hawkwind concert at the Paradiso in Amsterdam in 1972. Stacia and Hanekroot remember the the session with fondness. Stacia recalls that, “I felt I could trust him to portray me as I am. And he did.” Hanekroot remembers a smooth session and that they worked together well.

The image has been reworked by Brett Savage (Dead Sea Apes). The t-shirts, ethically produced by Continental Earth Positive, will come with a postcard of the same design signed by Stacia herself.

Stacia originally released a t-shirt with thew late Barney Bubbles' estate in 2018. She made her first stage appearance for 43-years last year when she joined Nik Turner for unannounced jam at Kozfest pysch festival.

Get Stacia merchandise.