New book about Genesis due in November

Former Genesis tour manager Richard Macphail has announced that he will publish a new book about the band later this year.

Titled My Book Of Genesis, it will launch at a date still to be confirmed in London in November this year.

He’s written the book with Chris Charlesworth and it will give readers an insider’s account of his life and times with the band and includes a foreword penned by Peter Gabriel.

It will also feature contributions from all members of Genesis and be illustrated by 30 photographs.

The only other details so far revealed are some of the chapter titles, which include: In The Beginning, Mick Jagger - The Devil Incarnate, The Wilderness Years, The Guy In The Top Hat, Why Did You Leave Genesis, Busted In St Gallen and The Reunion.

Further launch details and pre-order information will be revealed in due course. Visit Richard’s website to register your interest.

