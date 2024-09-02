New 10-disc John Wetton live box set on the way

Concentus: The John Wetton Live Collection, Volume I will be released in November

John Wetton
John Wetton (Image credit: Getty)

A brand new 10-disc  John Wetton box set highlighting his live performances is to be released in November. Concentus: The John Wetton Live Collection, Volume I is the first in an ongoing series of three box sets celebrating Wetton's work.

The new box set will be released through Spirit Of Unicorn Music on November 15 You can watch a video trailer for the new set below.

Concentus... features seven of Wetton's live albums, including his first two, 1995's Chasing The Dragon and 1996's Akustika: Live in America, as well as 1998's Hazy Monet, 2003's Live In Osaka and Live In Argentina, plus the previously unreleased Akusticha & Progfest 1997 and ADAMA.

All the albums have been newly mastered and has been specially curated by Wetton archivist Rick Nelson, and is presented in a compact box and comes with new and extensive sleeve notes from Prog Magazine editor, Jerry Ewing. The entire project has the blessing of John’s wife, Lisa, son, Dylan, and has the full support of the Wetton Estate.

“These songs and recordings will live forever and continue to bring joy to those who listen to them," says Wetton's great friend and fellow Asia bandmate Geoff Downes. "John has left us all a gift and it is a very precious one.”

Pre-order Concentus: The John Wetton Live Collection, Volume I.

John Wetton

(Image credit: Spirit Of Unicorn Music)
Jerry Ewing
