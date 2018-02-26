Neshiima release video for Here Forever (feat. Renny from Forever Never)

Scottish electro-rap-metallers Neshiima are premiering their new video for Here Forever exclusively with Metal Hammer.

The song is taken from the band’s upcoming Purple EP, and features a guest performance from Forever Never’s Renny Carroll.

“The lyrics to Here Forever inspire the feeling of becoming someone else’s pillar of strength when everything else seems to have fallen apart,” says Neshiima vocalist Liam Hesslewood. “The ongoing enjoyment of seeing people succeed against all odds.”

“It’s most definitely raising the middle finger to those who would deny you the strength to carry on to succeed in spite of depression, anxiety and misplaced loyalties.”

Neshiima’s new EP Purple is out March 23. You can download Here Forever from iTunes now.

