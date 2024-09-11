Nene Valley Rock Festival confirms 2025 event

Following its successful second year, Nene Valley Rock Festival has already announced details for next year's event. This year saw Nektar (performing their final ever UK show), Caravan and Darren Wharton's Renegade headline with performances from Curved Air, Lifesigns, John Hackett Band, EBB, Spriggan Mist, Haze, Stuckfish and more...

Although no bands have been announced yet, the organisers have confirmed that next year's event will also take place in the grounds of Grimsthorpe Castle in South Lincolnshire from September 4 to 7.

"NVRF 2025 will again take place at Grimsthorpe Castle in south Lincolnshire over the equivalent four days and a limited number of super-earlybird tickets have already gone on sale for a limited time," the organisers have said. "The decision was taken on Sunday following the tremendous support and positivity from all those who came this year. Next, though, as we're all volunteers, we are going to do what many of you said at the festival - and have a bit of a rest! So please bear with us if for a few days we take a little longer to respond to you.

"As yet no bands are confirmed and very soon we will start our deliberations. Be assured though that we will stay true to our original aim of offering top quality rock, prog and blues that isn't the same as many other festivals and includes a mixture of bands you know and love, and others that you'll discover and love just as much! There will again be some we've featured before and some that are new to NVRF."

Early bird tickets, limited to 1000, are now on sale for next year's event.

Get tickets.