Neil Young jokes Pono comes with U2 removal tool

Neil Young jokes that his new HD audio device the Pono comes with a U2 removal button.

Young’s device – a competitor to the iPod – uses high quality versions of songs rather than compressed MP3 files. It is due for release in the coming weeks.

Asked how it differs from the iPod, Young tells the Stephen Colbert show: “It comes with a button. This button gets the U2 album off of it. Not that I recommend using it.”

Young previously told Howard Stern that the Pono offers audio which is 95% better than that offered by Apple’s device. He said: “The iPod is a great bargain because you get to have millions of songs, but you just get a tiny little bit of each one.’

U2 came under fire for their collaboration with Apple which saw new album Songs Of Innocence automatically uploaded to millions of iTunes accounts and devices.

Young recently split with Pegi, his wife of 36 years, and also announced there would be no more CSNY tours.