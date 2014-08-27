Neil Young splits with wife Pegi after 36 years

Neil Young is to divorce his wife of 36 years.

He and Pegi Young met when she was working as a waitress at a restaurant in California and she has been the subject of a number of his tracks down the years, including 1992’s Unknown Legend which he penned about their meeting.

Young filed for divorce with a court in the couple’s hometown of San Mateo, California on July 29.

She shared the stage with her husband down the years, working as a backing singer, while he played guitar on some of her solo output.

In 1986 the couple founded the Bridge School for children with physical impairments. Their son Ben has cerebral palsy and they were frustrated by the lack of educational opportunities for him.

An annual benefit for the school was held in Mountain View, California, and last year’s event was the last time the couple shared a stage.