No more CSNY tours says Young

Neil Young will never tour with David Crosby, Stephen Stills and Graham Nash again, he’s said.

CSNY last hit the road in 2006, and made a one-off appearance at Young’s annual Bridge School charity event last year.

Jambase reports that he made the comment on stage during the first of two solo shows in Philadelphia this week. He showed the audience a guitar and said: “This was given to me by my good friend Stephen Stills. CSNY will never tour again, ever – but I love those guys.”

Meanwhile, Young has revealed more details about his Storytone album, set for launch on November 4. It’s to be available in two versions – a standard release plus an alternative edition featuring orchestral and big-band arrangements.

CSNY released their long-awaited 1974 live box set in July.