Nebala share atmospheric new video for 15-minute Ant Mér Sjalfri Þér

Nordic folk outfit Nebala, who feature Former Heilung vocalist and Northman actor and singer Jonas Lorentzen, have shared an atmospheric new video for the 15-minute long Ant Mér Sjalfri Þér, which you can watch below. The track is taken from the upcoming Nebala debut album Lustuz Laþu Wōþuz Alu through ByNorse Music on July 29.

Ant Mér Sjalfri Þér is a song about unfulfilled love, desire and longing consuming us. It refers to the myth in which Wōdan sought the Billingas magwia, the Maiden of the Fleeting Moment. In this myth, love and desire are ripped away from the ones who have let themselves be consumed.

Lorentzen sees the new video merging with the previously released Laþu, to form The Eternal Child.

"This is the entire art film as we originally intended," he explains. "A story about a man trying to come to grips with his own demons and desires. Inspired by mythology and Jungian archetypes."

Lustuz Laþu Wōþuz Alu will be available as CD digipack featuring an extensive 12-page booklet as well as limited black gatefold 2x12" vinyl.

Pre-order EU/World.

Pre-order North America.