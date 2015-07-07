Trending

Nad Sylvan signs solo deal

By News  

Steve Hackett and Agents Of Mercy vocalist to launch album in October

Vocalist Nad Sylvan, known for his work with Steve Hackett, has signed with InsideOut for a solo album due in October.

It follows the release of three albums with Agents Of Mercy, which he co-founded with Flower Kings mainman Roine Stolt in 2009.

Sylvan says: “Finally, after 40 years of fighting for it, I finally get a first-class record deal.

“In a little less than four years I was snatched up by two iconic guitarists, Roine then Steve. That must mean something to the world – because it sure means an awful lot to me.”

The 56-year-old US-born Swede, who previously fronted Unifaun, continues to appear with Hackett. More details on his album will be revealed in due course.