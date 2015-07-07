Nad Sylvan signs solo deal

Vocalist Nad Sylvan, known for his work with Steve Hackett, has signed with InsideOut for a solo album due in October.

It follows the release of three albums with Agents Of Mercy, which he co-founded with Flower Kings mainman Roine Stolt in 2009.

Sylvan says: “Finally, after 40 years of fighting for it, I finally get a first-class record deal.

“In a little less than four years I was snatched up by two iconic guitarists, Roine then Steve. That must mean something to the world – because it sure means an awful lot to me.”

The 56-year-old US-born Swede, who previously fronted Unifaun, continues to appear with Hackett. More details on his album will be revealed in due course.