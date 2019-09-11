Mystery announce European tour dates and live album

Canadian prog rockers Mystery have announced a run of European tour dates for October. The band have also announced they will release a new live album, Live In Poznan, through Unicorn Digital with OSKAR Records on November 15.

"Just like the name suggest, the album containing a total of 160 Minutes was recorded at the legendary Blue Note Jazz Club in Poznan, Poland," the band tell Prog. "The albums is made of all the songs from the latest album Lies And Butterflies as well as many other great Mystery songs that the fans around the world can enjoy at a Mystery concert. Once again this new live album is the perfect memorabilia for the fans who came to the 2019 Mystery tour, and for the new fans, demonstrate the power and emotions of a Mystery concert."

The full tracklisting is:

Disc One

Delusion Rain

Come To Me

How Do You Feel?

Something To Believe In

Pride

The Scarlet Eye

The Willow Tree

The Shadow Of The Lake

The Sailor And The Mermaid

Disc Two

Looking For Something Else

Dare To Dream

Where Dreams Come Alive

A Song For You

Through Different Eyes

Chrysalis

The Preachers Falls

The band will play:

UK Norwich Epic Studios - October 17

NED Zoetermeer De Boerderij - 19

GER Cologne Yard Club, Die Kantine - 20

GER Bremen Meisenfrei Blues Club - 21

GER Dortmund Musiktheater Piano - 22

GER Bensheim Musiktheater Rex - 23

SWI Pratteln Z27 - 24

FRA Pierre Prog En Beauce Festival, Salle Maurice Leblond - 26

