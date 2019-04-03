Mystery announce Live And Butterflies European tour dates

Canadian prog rockers Mystery begin a run of European tour dates later this month, in support of their most recent Lies And Butterflies album. The dates take in Poland, Netherlands, Belgium and Germany, but alas, no UK dates. Mystery last ventured to UK shores back in April 2017.

"Still no UK dates yet,"confirms guitarist Michel St. Pere. "I am talking with promoters right now but nothing's confirmed yet. If we don't go to UK in 2019, this will be the first destination for the next tour.

"We are very excited to go on tour to promote our latest album Lies And Butterflies. The tour started last week in Montreal and in Quebec City, with a double bill with UK band Frost. We had a great time and the crowd was fantastic. We are heading for the first European leg of the tour, with a second leg of the tour will take place in Europe in October."

Mystery will play:

POL Piekari Slaski - April 5

POL Legionowo - 6

POL Poznan - 7

NED Arnheim - 9

BEL Verviers - 10

NED Helmond - 11

GER Aschaffenberg - 12

GER Reichenbach - 13

Ticket information for all shows can be found here.