Mystery Announce UK Dates With Presto Ballet

By News  

Canadian proggers announce short tour on back of Winter's End appearance...

MYS

Canadian prog rock band Mystery have announced three UK shows. The band will be supported by Presto Ballet and rising UK band Midnight Sun.

They will play:

Bilston, The Robin - April 22 (tickets available here)

Leicester, The Musician - 23 (tickets available here)

London, Boston Music Rooms - 24 (tickets available here)

Both Mystery, and US prog rockers Presto Ballet will also appear at the Winter’s End progressive rock festival at Chepstow Drill Hall which runs from April 26-29.

Presto Ballet, the band formed by Metal Church guitarist Kurdt Vanderhoof, will release their next album to tie in the live dates. Midnight Sun are currently looking for a new guitarist and bassist following the departure recently of Tom Ennis and Jack Thomas. Their debut album is currently slated for release in March 2018.