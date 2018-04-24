Trending

Myles Kennedy announces more UK and European shows

By News  

The Alter Bridge frontman will play 19 dates across UK and Europe, including London full band show

Myles Kennedy
(Image: © Marie Korner)

Myles Kennedy has announced the full details of his 19-date Euro II Tour, which kicks off with a solo appearance at Ramblin' Man Fair in Kent on June 30. He'll then play another six solo UK shows before setting off for the continent for a mixture of solo and full band shows. The trip will climax with a full band show at London's historic Palladium venue on July 29. 

Tickets and VIP meet & greet packages go on sale this Thursday via Myles Kennedy's website. The Ticketmaster pre-sale starts tomorrow at 9am, while tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday. Ramblin' Man tickets are on sale now. 

Myles Kennedy Tour Dates

Jun 30: Ramblin' Man Fair, Kent, UK (Solo)
Jul 02: Liquid Rooms, Edinburgh, UK (Solo)
Jul 04: Limelight, Belfast, UK (Solo)
Jul 05: Academy, Dublin, IE (Solo)
Jul 07: Academy 2, Liverpool, UK (Solo)
Jul 08: Stylus, Leeds, UK (Solo)
Jul 10: Waterfront, Norwich, UK (Solo)
Jul 12: Rockhal Club, Luxembourg, LU (Solo)
Jul 13: Garage, Saarbrucken, DE (Solo)
Jul 15: Colos-Seal, Aschaffenburg, DE (Full band)
Jul 16: Christukirche, Bochum, DE (Full band)
Jul 18: Teatro Dal Verne, Milan, IT (Full band)
Jul 19: Ostia Antica Theatre, Rome, (Full band)
Jul 21: Castello, Udinese, IT (Full band)
Jul 23: Razzamatazz 2, Barcelona, ES (Full band)
Juk 24: Sala But, Madrid, ES (Full band)
Jul 26: Caberet Sauvage, Paris, FR (Full band)
Jul 28: Steelhouse Festival, Wales, UK (Full Band)
Jul 29: Palladium, London, UK (Full Band)