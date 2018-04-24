Myles Kennedy announces more UK and European shows

Myles Kennedy has announced the full details of his 19-date Euro II Tour, which kicks off with a solo appearance at Ramblin' Man Fair in Kent on June 30. He'll then play another six solo UK shows before setting off for the continent for a mixture of solo and full band shows. The trip will climax with a full band show at London's historic Palladium venue on July 29.

Tickets and VIP meet & greet packages go on sale this Thursday via Myles Kennedy's website. The Ticketmaster pre-sale starts tomorrow at 9am, while tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday. Ramblin' Man tickets are on sale now.

Jun 30: Ramblin' Man Fair, Kent, UK (Solo)

Jul 02: Liquid Rooms, Edinburgh, UK (Solo)

Jul 04: Limelight, Belfast, UK (Solo)

Jul 05: Academy, Dublin, IE (Solo)

Jul 07: Academy 2, Liverpool, UK (Solo)

Jul 08: Stylus, Leeds, UK (Solo)

Jul 10: Waterfront, Norwich, UK (Solo)

Jul 12: Rockhal Club, Luxembourg, LU (Solo)

Jul 13: Garage, Saarbrucken, DE (Solo)

Jul 15: Colos-Seal, Aschaffenburg, DE (Full band)

Jul 16: Christukirche, Bochum, DE (Full band)

Jul 18: Teatro Dal Verne, Milan, IT (Full band)

Jul 19: Ostia Antica Theatre, Rome, (Full band)

Jul 21: Castello, Udinese, IT (Full band)

Jul 23: Razzamatazz 2, Barcelona, ES (Full band)

Juk 24: Sala But, Madrid, ES (Full band)

Jul 26: Caberet Sauvage, Paris, FR (Full band)

Jul 28: Steelhouse Festival, Wales, UK (Full Band)

Jul 29: Palladium, London, UK (Full Band)