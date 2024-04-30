“I think it’s time to play some rock ’n’ roll”: Myles Kennedy announces 2024 headline tour, supported by Devin Townsend on an acoustic guitar

Alter Bridge and Slash frontman Myles Kennedy has announced a new run of solo shows.

The concerts, which will take place across the UK in November, will feature prog metal mainstay Devin Townsend as a support act, performing rare acoustic sets.

The full list of dates is available below.

Tickets go on sale on Friday (May 3) at 10am UK time.

The November 27 show of the upcoming tour, which will take place in Manchester, is being promoted as an “MK Birthday Extravaganza”, as the date will be Kennedy’s 55th birthday.

Kennedy announced the Return To The Kingdom tour in a Youtube video published yesterday (April 29).

“What will I do?” the singer/guitarist hypothetically asks in the clip.

“Just wrapped up a tour with Slash And The Conspirators.

“Wrapped up an album cycle with Alter Bridge.

“Now I’m bored. I’m lost. What should I do? Where should I go? What’s next?”

The musician then concludes: “I think it’s time. Time to get out there and play. Play some rock ’n’ roll. Yeah, it’s time to tour.”

Kennedy, who’s fronted Alter Bridge since 2004 and performed with Slash since 2010, first went solo in 2018 with his acoustic album The Year Of The Tiger.

The debut was followed in 2021 by the more rock-inclined The Ides Of March.

The Return To Kingdom dates will mark Kennedy’s first full solo tour since summer 2022.

Since then, the frontman has released Alter Bridge’s seventh studio album, Pawns & Kings, and embarked on a world tour with the US alt-metal act.

Kennedy also toured with Slash as part of the “Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators” project in early 2024.

Metal Hammer’s sister publication Classic Rock attended the Wembley Arena show on this year’s Slash tour and awarded it three stars out of five.

“Ultimately, if Slash and the boys sought to celebrate every facet of the wild entity that is rock ’n’ roll, they came so close to pulling it off,” wrote journalist Matt Mills.

“The sonic aggro and infectious licks are there in spades throughout two hook-laden hours. At the same time, the spectacle and spontaneity that’s always made this genre so addictive could definitely do with a greater presence.”

Myles Kennedy / Devin Townsend 2024 UK tour:

Nov 25: Glasgow SWG3

Nov 27: Manchester Academy

Nov 29: Nottingham Rock City

Nov 30: Birmingham O2 Academy

Dec 02: Cardiff Great Hall

Dec 03: London O2 Forum Kentish Town