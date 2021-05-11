Myles Kennedy’s The Ides Of March: one of rock’s great voices soars over so-so songs

Be it in Alter Bridge, his work with Slash or now as a bona fide solo artist in his own right, Myles Kennedy has proven himself to be one of the most technically proficient vocalists in modern rock. Whether in 2021 you consider the incredibly earnest and classic-sounding hard rock that he specialises in the most exciting thing in the world is another debate entirely, but, taking it purely for what it pertains to be, the follow-up to 2018’s debut solo album, Year Of The Tiger, is more evidence that Myles is objectively masterful at his chosen craft.

You may well have heard the Southern-fried, country slide guitar that opens a song like In Stride myriad times over the years, but as soon as Myles’s honey-coated, burnt-oak tenor massages itself into your ears, your head will be nodding along. In fact, so classy a vocalist is Mr Kennedy, you do have to wonder exactly what these songs would sound like with the larynx of another artist. Musically speaking, Wake Me When It’s Over is dull and middling enough to fit snugly on a recent Foo Fighters album, yet that soaring voice on the chorus utterly redeems it and turns it into something approaching a banger. Not even Myles’s best efforts can save the bloated Led Zep-isms of the title track, though – more a stairway to purgatory than heaven.

The Ides Of March is certainly a mixed bag, far more successful when aiming musically for a grizzled ZZ Top with a world-class vocalist front and centre than it is when aiming for stadiums. But, for already existing fans, you suspect, as long as Myles Kennedy is there flexing his pipes that’ll be sufficient. Which is fair enough. Not many can do it like he can.