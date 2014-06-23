My Ruin announce UK tour dates

My Ruin have announced a UK tour which starts with an appearance at Alt-Fest in August.

The tour is in support of the band’s latest album, The Sacred Mood.

Singer Tarrie B Murphy says: “We are excited to announce that Matt ‘Frenchie’ LeChevalier will once again, be playing drums for My Ruin on our upcoming tour dates. We look forward to sharing the stage with him soon and seeing those of you who have continued to support My Ruin over the last 15 years keeping our spirit of independence alive when we return to rock hard this summer in the UK.”

My Ruin 2014 UK tour

Aug 15: Alt-Fest, Kettering

Aug 16: The Underworld, London

Aug 17: The Haunt, Brighton

Aug 19 Sound Control, Manchester

Aug 20: O2 Academy, Birmingham

Aug 21: The Fleece, Bristol

Aug 22: Fibbers, York

Aug 23: The Waterfront, Norwich