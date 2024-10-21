Watch My Chemical Romance play The Black Parade album in full at When We Were Young festival

Emo kings My Chemical Romance performed their iconic Black Parade album in full for the first time since 2007 at this weekend's When We Were Young festival

My Chemical Romance
(Image credit: David Wolff-Patrick/Redferns)

My Chemical Romance performed their iconic 2006 album The Black Parade in full this weekend at When We Were Young Festival in Las Vegas.

The emo kings performed the first of two nights at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on October 19, and played the album in its entirety for the first time since 2007. They performed for a second night on October 20 with the same set. 

Kicking off with The End, followed by Dead!, Gerard Way and co. played through The Black Parade in chronological order, and gave new arrangements to Mama and Cancer with accompaniment on both from singer-songwriter Kayleigh Goldsworthy.

For the encore, MCR signed off with two tracks from 2004's Three Cheers For Sweet Revenge, I'm Not Okay (I Promise) and Helena.

Across the weekend, the festival additionally hosted performances from numerous other well-loved emo and pop-punk bands, many of which also played through  iconic albums in full, including A Day To Remember's Homesick, Jimmy Eat World's Bleed American, Simple Plan's No Pads, No Helmet...Just Balls and Dashboard Conffesional's Dusk and Summer, among others. Fall Out Boy performed on both days, however opted for a career-spanning setlist instead. 

Watch fan-filmed footage of My Chemical Romance's performance below:

My Chemical Romance - The End + Dead! LIVE @ When We Were Young 2024 WWWY Las Vegas 10/19/2024 - YouTube My Chemical Romance - The End + Dead! LIVE @ When We Were Young 2024 WWWY Las Vegas 10/19/2024 - YouTube
My Chemical Romance - Famous Last Words (When We Were Young 2024) - YouTube My Chemical Romance - Famous Last Words (When We Were Young 2024) - YouTube
My Chemical Romance - Disenchanted LIVE @ When We Were Young 2024 WWWY Las Vegas 10/19/2024 - YouTube My Chemical Romance - Disenchanted LIVE @ When We Were Young 2024 WWWY Las Vegas 10/19/2024 - YouTube
My Chemical Romance - I’m Not Okay (I Promise) (When We Were Young 2024) - YouTube My Chemical Romance - I’m Not Okay (I Promise) (When We Were Young 2024) - YouTube
My Chemical Romance - Welcome To the Black Parade (When We Were Young 2024) - YouTube My Chemical Romance - Welcome To the Black Parade (When We Were Young 2024) - YouTube
My Chemical Romance - The Sharpest Lives (When We Were Young 2024) - YouTube My Chemical Romance - The Sharpest Lives (When We Were Young 2024) - YouTube
My Chemical Romance - Helena (When We Were Young 2024) - YouTube My Chemical Romance - Helena (When We Were Young 2024) - YouTube
My Chemical Romance’s When We Were Young 2024 setlist

1. The End. (first time live since 2007)
2. Dead! (first time live since 2011)
3. This Is How I Disappear
4. The Sharpest Lives (first time live since 2008)
5. Welcome To The Black Parade
6. I Don’t Love You (with new intro)
7. House Of Wolves
8. Cancer (with Kayleigh Goldsworthy) (first time with full band since 2006; new violin arrangement)
9. Mama (with Kayleigh Goldsworthy) (with new violin intro and outro)
10. Sleep
11. Teenagers
12. Disenchanted (first time live since 2007)
13. Famous Last Words (new outro with Welcome To The Black Parade reprise)
14. Blood

Encore:

15. I’m Not Okay (I Promise)
16. Helena

Earlier this year, MCR shut down hopes of a reunion album after a number of cryptic posts appeared on their Facebook, including a variety of bizarre news stories, one which alluded to country singer Keith Urban‘s alleged prostate cancer.

While fans were hopeful that the band's social media use was hinting towards a new release, soon they became sceptical over the legitimacy of the content that was being posted. 

Finally, the band put an end to the strange events, announcing that their Facebook had indeed been hacked.

“Our Facebook got hacked,” they wrote. “Don’t believe everything you read!”

