Check out Gerard Way’s laid-back new track Getting Down The Germs

Gerard Way has released a lyric video for his brand new single Getting Down The Germs.

The song follows the former My Chemical Romance vocalist’s track Baby You’re A Haunted House, which arrived last month.

Both videos have been directed by Claire Marie Vogel, with the grainy new promo featuring an assortment of colourful, fluffy germs, who are clearly into the new song.

Way explains: “I had really been wanting a song that featured the flute prominently for quite some time. It sits in there perfectly, like it was made to pay the song a visit.

“The whole song reminds me of wiggling, squiggling wormy germs.

“It’s a very calm affair that shows a peek into where I may be heading musically. I hope you enjoy it. It was fun to make.”

Way is currently working on further new material, details of which will be revealed in due course.

Check out the new video below.