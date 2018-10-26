Gerard Way gets down to the bare bones in Baby You’re A Haunted House video

Gerard Way is celebrating Halloween early with a video for his new single Baby You’re A Haunted House.

It’s the former My Chemical Romance frontman’s first material since 2016’s Into The Cave We Wander.

The lo-fi Claire Marie Vogel-directed video shows Way and his ghoulish band dressed up as skeletons and they rock through the catchy track.

Way says: “Hey all! I wrote a song called Baby You’re A Haunted House about all our inner ghosts and demons and what it feels like being in love and having to deal with your own internal horror show.

“I tried not to really overthink it too much as I really wanted to start getting music out into the world again and sharing my art.

“The haunted house was built by a model maker named Damien Webb and it kind of inspired me to put the song out for Halloween, as it seemed fitting with the holiday.

“I hope you enjoy the song. It was a lot of fun to make and features my brother Mikey Way on bass, Tom Rasulo on drums, guitar and vocals by me, an additional guitar by Ian Fowles.”

Way is currently working on further new material, details of which will be revealed in due course.