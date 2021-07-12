My Chemical Romance announce new makeup range inspired by Danger Days album

My Chemical Romance have teamed up with US cosmetic company HipDot to announce the launch of their second makeup range, inspired by 2010's Danger Days: The True Lives Of The Fabulous Killjoys album. This new drop follows last year's makeup set based upon 2004's Three Cheers For Sweet Revenge.

The makeup arrives as part of the Danger Days Collectors Box Set and includes an all vegan and cruelty free eyeshadow palette, eyeliner duo set (liquid and kohl), primer, and four lip-glosses named after each of the band members' alter egos: Party Poison (Gerard Way), Jet-Star (Ray Toro), Fun Ghoul (Frank Iero) and Kobra Kid (Mikey Way).

HipDot said of the new range: “MCR fans we heard you loud and clear! We’re doing things differently this time around to assure fans get a chance to reserve their limited edition #HIPDOTxMCR 2 collectors set. All collectors sets will be made to order just for you!"

Pre-orders for the collection kick off from July 22 until July 29 and will be available to ship to USA, Australia, Canada, UK, Germany, Ireland and Netherlands.

A post shared by HipDot (@hipdot) A photo posted by on