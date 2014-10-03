My Brother The Wind unveil their Innocence

Swedish psychedelic improvisers My Brother The Wind have released a video for their 12-minute track Song Of Innocence.

It’s taken from third studio album Once There Was A Time When Time And Space Were One, their first work to feature new drummer Daniel Fridlund Brandt. He joined Nicklas Barker, Mathias Danielsson and Ronny Eriksson after they released I Wash My Soul In The Stream Of Infinity in 2011.

The two-part Song Of Innocence track was recorded live with no overdubs during a single day in order to preserve its improvised feel.

My Brother The Wind released Live At Roadburn earlier this year. Once There Was A Time When Time And Space Were One is launched via Free Electric Sound on October 14 on CD, vinyl and digital formats.

Tracklist