My Brother The Wind unveil their Innocence

View promo for 12-minute track from psychedelic improvisers’ 3rd studio album

Swedish psychedelic improvisers My Brother The Wind have released a video for their 12-minute track Song Of Innocence.

It’s taken from third studio album Once There Was A Time When Time And Space Were One, their first work to feature new drummer Daniel Fridlund Brandt. He joined Nicklas Barker, Mathias Danielsson and Ronny Eriksson after they released I Wash My Soul In The Stream Of Infinity in 2011.

The two-part Song Of Innocence track was recorded live with no overdubs during a single day in order to preserve its improvised feel.

My Brother The Wind released Live At Roadburn earlier this year. Once There Was A Time When Time And Space Were One is launched via Free Electric Sound on October 14 on CD, vinyl and digital formats.

Tracklist

  1. Prologue

  2. Song Of Innocence part 1

  3. Song Of innocence part 2

  4. Into The Cosmic Halo

  5. Misty Mountainside

  6. Garden Of Delights

  7. Thomas Mera Gartz

  8. Once There Was A Time When Time And Space Were One

  9. Epilogue

