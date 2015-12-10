Mushroomhead to tour UK with American Head Charge

Mushroomhead have announced a 15-date UK tour for 2016 – with American Head Charge onboard as main support.
The trek kicks off in Manchester on March 18 and runs through to April 3 in Reading.
Mushroomhead split with singer Waylon Reavis in October, with the vocalist later saying he was “relieved” to have put the “burden” behind him. Their most recent album was 2014’s The Righteous & The Butterfly.
American Head Charge signed with Napalm Records earlier this year and announced their fourth album, Tango Umbrella, would be released later in 2015 – although there’s been no sign of the record to date.
MUSHROOM HEAD/AMERICAN HEAD CHARGE UK TOUR 2016
Mar 18: Manchester Club Academy
Mar 19: Sheffield Corporation
Mar 20: Nottingham Rescue Rooms
Mar 22: Glasgow Classic Grand
Mar 23: Newcastle Northumbria Uni
Mar 24: Birmingham O2 Academy 2
Mar 25: Chester Live Rooms
Mar 26: Bristol Marble Factory
Mar 27: Plymouth Hub
Mar 29: Cardiff The Globe
Mar 30: London Electric Ballroom
Mar 31: Brighton Concorde 2
Apr 01: Southampton Engine Rooms
Apr 02: Norwich Waterfront
Apr 03: Reading Sub 89