Mushroomhead to tour UK with American Head Charge

Mushroomhead have announced a 15-date UK tour for 2016 – with American Head Charge onboard as main support.

The trek kicks off in Manchester on March 18 and runs through to April 3 in Reading.

Mushroomhead split with singer Waylon Reavis in October, with the vocalist later saying he was “relieved” to have put the “burden” behind him. Their most recent album was 2014’s The Righteous & The Butterfly.

American Head Charge signed with Napalm Records earlier this year and announced their fourth album, Tango Umbrella, would be released later in 2015 – although there’s been no sign of the record to date.

MUSHROOM HEAD/AMERICAN HEAD CHARGE UK TOUR 2016

Mar 18: Manchester Club Academy

Mar 19: Sheffield Corporation

Mar 20: Nottingham Rescue Rooms

Mar 22: Glasgow Classic Grand

Mar 23: Newcastle Northumbria Uni

Mar 24: Birmingham O2 Academy 2

Mar 25: Chester Live Rooms

Mar 26: Bristol Marble Factory

Mar 27: Plymouth Hub

Mar 29: Cardiff The Globe

Mar 30: London Electric Ballroom

Mar 31: Brighton Concorde 2

Apr 01: Southampton Engine Rooms

Apr 02: Norwich Waterfront

Apr 03: Reading Sub 89