Mushroomhead pay tribute to The Evil Dead in gruesome NSFW video

Mushroomhead have released a video for an alternate take on their track We Are The Truth.

The song will appear on the band’s upcoming DVD titled Volume III, which will arrive on August 17 via Megaforce Records. It’ll feature more than 90-minutes of material, including new music videos, backstage footage and previously unseen content.

The video was created by Mushroomhead and filmed in their home town of Cleveland, Ohio, and is a nod to classic 1981 horror flick The Evil Dead. It also stars Unsaid Fate vocalist Jackie Laponza.

Drummer and Mushroomhead founding member Steve "Skinny" Felton says: “As you can imagine, the entire Mushroomhead camp is heavily into horror films. So, we decided to do an Evil Dead tribute.

“Dr. F, Stitch and myself were responsible for all set designs. I think the end result is very creepy and a lot of fun.”

A full tracklist along with other Volume III details will be revealed in due course. Find the cover art below.

Mushroomhead will head out on the Summer Of Screams tour across North America from August.

Mushroomhead Summer Of Screams 2018 tour dates

Aug 17: Indianapolis Emerson Theater, IN

Aug 18: Pittsburgh Rex Theater, PA

Aug 19: Toronto Rockpile West, ON

Aug 21: Manchester Bungalow, NH

Aug 22: Poughkeepsie The Chance, NY

Aug 23: Virginia Beach Shaka’s, VA

Aug 24: Spartanburg Groundzero, SC

Aug 25: Huntsville Sidetracks Music Hall, AL

Aug 26: New Orleans Southport Music Hall, LA

Aug 28: Houston Underground, TX

Aug 29: Austin Come and Take It Live, TX

Aug 30: Laredo Ethos Live, TX

Aug 31: Fort Worth The Rail Club, TX

Sep 02: Los Angeles 1720, CA

Sep 04: Orangevale The Boardwalk, CA

Sep 05: Portland Dante’s, OR

Sep 06: Seattle El Corazon, WA

Sep 07: Billings Pub Station, MT

Sep 08: Salt Lake City The Complex, UT

Sep 09: Denver Roxy Theater, CO

Sep 11: Merriam Aftershock, KS

Sep 12: Waterloo Spicoli’s, IA

Sep 13: Minneapolis Skyway Theatre, MN

Sep 14: Ringle Q & Z Expo Center, WI

Sep 15: Chicago Patio Theater, IL