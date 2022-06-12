Muse’s Matt Bellamy wants you to “stockpile water”

Muse vocalist Matt Bellamy has explored the current world order on the band’s upcoming album Will Of The People – and he’s suggested people should think about “stockpiling water.”

That’s a lyric from the self-explanatory song We Are Fucking Fucked, just one analysis of the situation Bellamy’s certain is ahead of us.

“We’re living in a time where it’s really important to be able to sustain yourself through things like lengthy power cuts, cyberattacks, food supply crises, energy crisis,” the California-based musician told Kerrang.

“These things are going to start playing out now. But then at the same time, we don’t want to lose sight of the things that hold us together, the social connections that we have.”

He illustrated his frustration that big issues were being overlooked while social media users appeared to concentrate on irrelevant details. “All this arguing on Twitter about who said what and how they said it – I’m certain that 50 years from now people will look back at this point in history and go, ‘What the hell were they talking about? How come they couldn’t see the bus that was about to hit them?’”

Bellamy recalled his personal journey into alternative news outlets, and how he’d reconsidered since the internet era began in the 80s. “People felt like the mainstream media was just a big business that was in cahoots with the establishment,” he said. “So when the internet started to emerge, the thirst for people saying what maybe the truth is was really strong.

“By the time we got to the early 2010s, I came full circle. The lack of accountability became obvious to me. It made me realise, ‘OK, this is just some people who can say whatever the fuck they want. This is bullshit.’

“It’s not freedom of speech; it’s freedom to manipulate. It’s freedom to lie anonymously. The ridiculous irony is, all these people think they’re so anti-this, anti-that, but all you’re doing is making Zuckerberg rich.”

Will Of The People is released on August 26 via Warner Records.