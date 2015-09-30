Muse add extra UK dates to 2016 Drones tour

Muse have added extra dates to the UK leg of their 2016 world tour.

The trio will now play five shows at London’s O2 Arena on their trek in support of latest album Drones. They have also added an extra Glasgow date and a show in Birmingham.

As previously announced, the tour will see the band perform ‘in the round’ from the middle of the arena for the first time. Muse say: “This stage design and configuration will give fans a true 360 degree audio/visual sensory experience.”

Tickets for the new dates go on sale on October 2 (Friday) at 9am. Matt Bellamy and co are currently in the Far East and will head to South America next month.

MUSE 2016 DRONES UK & IRELAND TOUR

Apr 02: Birmingham Barclaycard Arena (new date)

Apr 03: London O2 Arena (new date)

Apr 05: Dublin 3Arena

Apr 06: Belfast SSE Arena

Apr 08: Manchester Arena

Apr 09: Manchester Arena

Apr 11: London O2 Arena

Apr 12: London O2 Arena

Apr 14: London O2 Arena

Apr 15: London O2 Arena

Apr 17: Glasgow SSE Hydro

Apr 18: Glasgow SSE Hydro (new date)