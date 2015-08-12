Mudvayne album 'a matter of time'

Greg Tribbett says he holds out hope that Mudvayne could record another album.

The guitarist says a follow-up to 2009’s self-titled album could be on the cards, once the various members can align their schedules.

Tribbett works with Audiotopsy, while frontman Chad Gray is a member of Hellyeah. Tribbett tells Metal Wani: “Like they say, never say never. We all talk.

“It’s just a matter of time, I think. But we’ll see. It could happen in the future, that’s all I can say about it.

“I’m gonna be touring with Audiotopsy for the next couple of years, and I know Chad’s doing another record with Hellyeah. So we’ve still gotta wait a bit, but we’ll see what happens.”

Tribbett was a member of Hellyeah until he was sacked last year, but it seems his relationship with Gray is still strong. Last year the singer said he wasn’t ready to “put a headstone” on Mudvayne.