Mr Big forget to Breathe

By Classic Rock  

Hear another track from 8th album ahead of UK show in October

Mr Big have released a stream of their track I Forget To Breathe from upcoming eighth album …The Stories We Could Tell.

It’s set for launch on September 29 via Frontiers Records. Guitarist Paul Gilbert says of the work: “It rocks. After 25 years I’m proud we can make an album that’s melodic, powerful, interesting, groovy and emotional.”

The band have already released Gotta Love The Ride and The Monster In Me from the album.

They play Koko in London on October 17 as the first date of their European tour, while frontman Eric Martin plays a run of solo dates in December. Drummer Matt Starr has been named as replacement for original man Pat Torpey, who’s had to step back as a result of Parkinson’s disease.

…The Stories We Could Tell is available for pre-order now.

Tracklist

  1. Gotta Love The Ride

  2. I Forget To Breathe

  3. Fragile

  4. Satisfied

  5. The Man Who Has Everything

  6. The Monster In Me

  7. What If We Were New?

  8. East/West

  9. The Light Of Day

  10. Just Let Your Heart Decide

  11. It’s Always About That Girl

  12. Cinderella Smile

  13. The Stories We Could Tell

  14. Addicted To That Rush – live bonus track

