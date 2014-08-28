Mr Big name tour drummer

Mr Big have announced drummer Matt Starr will join them on their upcoming world tour.

After revealing he was battling Parkinson’s disease last month, Mr Big drummer Pat Torpey announced he would be cutting back on band duties – although the sticksman is expected to join the band on some tracks and participate in the group’s acoustic set.

Starr is part of Ace Frehley’s band and will step in for Mr Big’s upcoming dates, which includes one UK gig at London’s Koko on October 17.

Starr says in a statement: “I’m grateful to announce I will be filling in for Mr Big drummer Pat Torpey on their upcoming tour. Pat is an exceptional drummer and an inspiration for many reasons.

“I am humbled to have the opportunity to sit in his chair. I will remain the drummer for Ace Frehley.”

Mr Big’s eight album, The Stories We Could Tell, will launch on September 30 via Frontiers Records.

The Stories We Could Tell tracklist