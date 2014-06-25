One-off UK show lined up by Mr Big

Mr Big have announced a one-off UK show – while frontman Eric Martin has lined up a string of British dates.
The LA supergroup will play at London’s Koko on Friday, October 17 as part of a European tour, after Martin plays solo dates in Ahoghill, Northern Ireland, and Nottingham.
And Martin will be back in December for a run of solo shows starting in Edinburgh on Thursday, December 4.
Mr Big’s last album was 2011’s What If…, which was followed up by a live release, 2012’s Raw Like Sushi 100.
Eric Martin 2014 UK tour dates
Aug 03: The Diamond Rock Club, Ahoghill
Aug 04: Nottingham Rock City
Dec 04: Bannerman’s, Edinburgh
Dec 05: Newcastle Think Tank
Dec 07: The Yardbird’s, Grimsby
Dec 08: The Railway Venue, Bolton
Dec 09: The Corporation, Sheffield
Dec 11: The Live Rooms, Chester
Dec 12: The Underworld, London
Dec 13: The Oobleck, Birmingham
Dec 14: Swansea Static