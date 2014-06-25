One-off UK show lined up by Mr Big

Mr Big have announced a one-off UK show – while frontman Eric Martin has lined up a string of British dates.

The LA supergroup will play at London’s Koko on Friday, October 17 as part of a European tour, after Martin plays solo dates in Ahoghill, Northern Ireland, and Nottingham.

And Martin will be back in December for a run of solo shows starting in Edinburgh on Thursday, December 4.

Mr Big’s last album was 2011’s What If…, which was followed up by a live release, 2012’s Raw Like Sushi 100.

Eric Martin 2014 UK tour dates

Aug 03: The Diamond Rock Club, Ahoghill

Aug 04: Nottingham Rock City

Dec 04: Bannerman’s, Edinburgh

Dec 05: Newcastle Think Tank

Dec 07: The Yardbird’s, Grimsby

Dec 08: The Railway Venue, Bolton

Dec 09: The Corporation, Sheffield

Dec 11: The Live Rooms, Chester

Dec 12: The Underworld, London

Dec 13: The Oobleck, Birmingham

Dec 14: Swansea Static