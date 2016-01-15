Motorpsycho announce Here Be Monsters

Motorpsycho have announced that their latest album will be released on February 12.

Here Be Monsters started life as a commission to mark the centennial jubilee of the Norwegian Technical Museum in 2014. Since then, the work’s been expanded and is said to be “the zenith of the Norwegians’ motorpsychodelic tendencies.”

The seven-track album is described as “blissful and melodic” and an “intense rollercoaster ride.”

Here Be Monsters was written by Stale Storlokken and recorded by the Motorpsycho trio of Bent Saether, Hans Magnus ’Shah’ Ryan and Kenneth Kapstad. It was recorded at Trondheim’s Nidaros Studios and co-produced, engineered and mixed by long-time collaborator Thomas Henriksen.

Here Be Monsters tracklist