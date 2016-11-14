Watch Twisted Sister's final live performance

Footage from what was billed as Twisted Sister’s last ever concert has been released.

The band performed at Corona Northside Rock Park Meeting Fest in Monterrey, Mexico, on Saturday (November 12) and footage of their performance of We’re Not Gonna Take It, filmed from the stage, can be viewed below.

Twisted Sister last year announced they’d call it a day after their 40 And Fuck It Tour. Mike Portnoy filled in on drums in place of the late AJ Pero, who died while on tour with Adrenaline Mob in early 2015.

After the Monterrey show, Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider said on Twitter: “You always remember your last. Gracias Monterey!”

And addressing Portnoy, Snider added: “And thank you for honouring the late AJ Pero the way you did. We couldn’t have crossed the finish line without you! #classact.”

Speaking to TeamRock when the band headlined Bloodstock earlier this year, Snider called for unity in the metal community.

He said: “While you don’t have to be a supporter of all different kinds of metal, at least be supportive. Recognise that we are all part of a sort of dysfunctional family. Strength in numbers.

“If we try to break it down the way some people want to break it down, then all you’re gonna have is a bunch of club shows.”

Snider released his solo album We Are The Ones in October.

Why Twisted Sister are saying farewell