Horslips five-disc BBC recordings set to be released in May

Irish prog rockers Horslips are to have a five disc At The BBC set released through Madfish records on May 30.

The four CD and one DVD set spans almost 50 years, taking in the band's original 1970s heyday as well as their unexpected return in 2011.

The set features live performances from Radio 1 In Concert, Old Grey Whistle Test and John Peel Show, capturing Horslips' early energy and innovation, a 1979 Radio 1 In Concert set, a 2010 unplugged session, and their final 2019 recording, Sideways To The Sun.

It also contains the BBC Radio Ulster mix of their orchestral concert with the Ulster Orchestra, featuring The Táin, The Book of Invasions and I’ll Be Waiting and unreleased Short Stories, Tall Tales studio mixes from Windmill Lane.

The DVD collects the band's Old Grey Whistle Test clips, 1974 documentary footage as well as 2011 fan-shot concert videos.

At The BBC is housed in a deluxe hardback book package with rare photographs and extensive liner notes by band biographer Mark Cunningham, legendary BBC producer Jeff Griffin and curator Colin Harper.

Madfish also released the career-spanning 35-disc box set, More Than You Can Chew back in 2022.

Pre-order At The BBC.