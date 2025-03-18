Horslips five-disc BBC recordings set to be released in May

By ( Prog ) published

Horslips At The BBC features four CDs and a DVD containing BBC TV footage, live material and rare archival footage

Horslips
(Image credit: Ian Finlay)

Irish prog rockers Horslips are to have a five disc At The BBC set released through Madfish records on May 30.

The four CD and one DVD set spans almost 50 years, taking in the band's original 1970s heyday as well as their unexpected return in 2011.

The set features live performances from Radio 1 In Concert, Old Grey Whistle Test and John Peel Show, capturing Horslips' early energy and innovation, a 1979 Radio 1 In Concert set, a 2010 unplugged session, and their final 2019 recording, Sideways To The Sun.

It also contains the BBC Radio Ulster mix of their orchestral concert with the Ulster Orchestra, featuring The Táin, The Book of Invasions and I’ll Be Waiting and unreleased Short Stories, Tall Tales studio mixes from Windmill Lane.

The DVD collects the band's Old Grey Whistle Test clips, 1974 documentary footage as well as 2011 fan-shot concert videos.

At The BBC is housed in a deluxe hardback book package with rare photographs and extensive liner notes by band biographer Mark Cunningham, legendary BBC producer Jeff Griffin and curator Colin Harper.

Madfish also released the career-spanning 35-disc box set, More Than You Can Chew back in 2022.

Pre-order At The BBC.

Horslips

(Image credit: Madfish)
Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock.

