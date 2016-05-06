Motorhead release When The Sky Comes Looking For You live video

Taken from the band’s upcoming live album Clean Your Clock, Metal Hammer are exclusively premiering the new live video for When The Sky Comes Looking For You.

Clean Your Clock was recorded at the Zenith in Munich, Germany, where Motörhead played two sold-out shows in November. These would be the last two shows ever recorded by the band, so this really is the ‘final’ Motörhead album.

The full tracklisting for Clean Your Clock is as follows:

Bomber Stay Clean Metropolis When The Sky Comes Looking For You Over The Top (Guitar Solo) The Chase Is Better Than The Catch Lost Woman Blues Rock It Dr. Rock Just ‘Cos You Got The Power No Class Ace Of Spades Whorehouse Blues Overkill

Clean Your Clock is out May 27, 2016 via UDR Music.

A special Salute To Lemmy will be taking place at the Metal Hammer Golden Gods on June 13 at the Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith, London. The remaining members of Motörhead will be playing alongside long-time friends and tourmates Saxon to play a special one-off set of Saxon and Motörhead classics.

Tickets for this historic event are on sale now, priced at just £6.66, while fans can place their votes for this year’s awards to be in with a chance to win tickets.