Motorhead ex Phil Campbell and more confirmed for Ramblin’ Man Fair 2020

Organisers of the UK’s Ramblin’ Man Fair have named eight more artists who will play at next summer’s event.

The festival will take place at Mote Park, Maidstone, Kent, on July 17, 18 and 19, 2020, with artists including Clutch, Hawkwind, Big Big Train and Monster Truck among the bands set to appear.

And today it’s been confirmed that Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons, Massive Wagons, Bad Touch and Hands Off Gretel will all play on the main stage on the Friday.

In addition, Eric Gales, Samantha Fish, Connor Selby and Blindstone will perform on the Blues Stage on the Sunday.

Earlier this month it was announced that, rather than play a single set at Ramblin’ Man, Clutch would actually play three sets over the weekend: A main stage headline slot on the Friday, a mid-afternoon mainstage appearance the following day – when they'll play a semi-acoustic set – and a headline set on the Blues Stage on the Sunday.

Festival organiser Chris Ingham said: “Ramblin Man Fair is committed to developing the festival headliners of tomorrow and, wherever we can, innovate the established format of the rock festival.

“It’s wonderful then that we can kill two birds with one stone and announce Clutch – the band of the moment in rock terms – and our residency concept together.

"Three sets in three musical styles on three stages over three days – what better way is there for both Clutch and Ramblin' Man Fair to lay out their collective visions?”

Ramblin' Man Fair tickets are on sale now.