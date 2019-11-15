Motley Crue’s Kickstart My Heart rocks new SpongeBob SquarePants movie

The recently unveiled trailer for SpongeBob SquarePants movie Sponge On The Run features Motley Crue’s hit Dr. Feelgood track, Kickstart My Heart.

The film, which recently made headlines for featuring Keanu Reeves as a talking tumbleweed, follows SpongeBob who is searching for his lifelong pal and beloved pet snail Gary, who has been kidnapped.

SpongeBob and Patrick Star are soundtracked by Motley Crue’s Kickstart My Heart in the trailer for the third instalment of the hit Nickelodeon TV show’s films.

The movie also features special guest voices provided by Awkwafina, Reggie Watts and Snoop Dogg, alongside the usual cast.

Beside Motley Crue, the movie also features original songs from Cyndi Lauper and Rob Hyman.

It's been a busy year for the Crue. Their Netflix biopic The Dirt was released in March this year and they recorded four new tracks for the film, including Ride With The Devil.

Vocalist Vince Neil made headlines recently when he denied online rumours that there was a spat between him and bandmate Tommy Lee regarding details of a rumoured $150 million comeback tour.

The band are also gearing up to reissue the 1989 album Dr. Feelgood for its 30th anniversary on November 29. The new edition will feature the full record alongside studio demos.

Motley Crue: Dr. Feelgood 30th Anniversary

Motley Crue will celebrate the 30th anniversary of their 1989 album Dr. Feelgood in November with this special edition featuring album cuts and studio demos.View Deal