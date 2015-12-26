Sixx: Crue has been my guilty pleasure

Nikki Sixx has described Motley Crue as his “guilty pleasure” as the band’s career nears its end.

They’ll play their final show on New Year’s Eve in Los Angeles, after last year signing a legal document making it nearly impossible for them to reunite afterwards.

The bassist has already confirmed plans to concentrate on Sixx:AM for at least the next two years, while Crue’s swansong is likely to be the movie version of their book_ The Dirt_, expected for release next year.

Sixx tells Examiner.com: “In my own life I like to be poisted and have a positive outlook on life, and I’m leading by example to mu children and the people around me.

“In Motley Crue I let it fall apart – it’s my guilty pleasure. We’re ageing, sometimes gracefully and sometimes not, and the blemishes enhance the beauty. The falling apart at the seams seems to be what people like. We don’t have to grow up, so why would we?”

He believes one of the biggest lessons he’s learned in recent years is to delegate tasks to those around him. “It’s been a gradual work in progress,” he says.

“There’s a big difference between confidence and over-confidence. Over-confidence comes from fear and doubt. I look back at things I said when I was younger. It was bullshit.

“The more confident you are, the more you can let go, and believe that the people in your circle are able to do what they say they’re going to do. It’s made me a better band member, too.”

The result is a differing approach to Crue and Sixx:AM. “The more I can sit in silence and be comfortable with myself, the more I can make noise – as ironic as it sounds.

“The more I go onstage, the more quiet I am before, because I intend to go onstage and slaughter. In Motley Crue, onstage it’s war. With Sixx:AM it’s completely different. It’s a calmer, more poised approach.”

He adds of his team-based attitude: “I don’t like to write music by myself any more – it’s boring. I want the jamming, the push and pull, and the excitement that comes with it.”

Crue have released a backstage video shot during their final run of shows.