Motley Crue release new video for their early 80s track Take Me To The Top

Motley Crue have released a new video for their early 80s track Take Me To The Top.

The song originally appeared on the band's debut album Too Fast For Love, with the new Ryan Ewing-edited promo featuring footage from the hit Netflix biopic The Dirt.

Bassist Nikki Sixx says: “The original footage for this video was shot before we even had a record deal in 1981, and seeing it juxtaposed with the footage from the movie in 2019 is something I don't think any of us ever saw coming.

“It's been so exciting for the band to watch everyone celebrate the movie, music, and the band's legacy.”

Check out the video below.

Motley Crue have seen their popularity soar once again since The Dirt launched earlier this year, with sales and streams of their music increasing dramatically over the last few months.

Crue’s manager Allen Kovac said: “The movie is bringing Motley’s music into the homes, universities dorms and handheld devices of the streaming generation, some of which only knew Motley Crue as a cool t-shirt.

“With Pete Davidson, Machine Gun Kelly and Iwan Rheon from Game Of Thrones starring in the film, people are discovering Motley Crue and then going on to buy the vinyl or stream their music.”

Earlier this month, it was reported that Motley Crue were leading a vote into who fans want to see inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame.