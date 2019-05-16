Motley Crue now the fans' choice for Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame

Motley Crue are currently leading a vote into who fans want to see inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame.

The museum has a Voice Your Choice kiosk where visitors can pick who they’d like to see enshrined – and the Crue have knocked Blink-182 off the top spot, where they’ve been since the start of the year, according to Cleveland.com.

While the Voice Your Choice votes don’t guarantee a place on the official ballot or on the final fan ballot, it's interesting to note that Stevie Nicks topped the table in 2018 and was eventually inducted along with Def Leppard, The Cure, Radiohead, Roxy Music, The Zombies and Janet Jackson earlier this year.

Other artists fans have voted for this year include Iron Maiden and Weezer, while votes have been cast for Phil Collins and Freddie Mercury for their solo work.

Motley Crue have been enjoying time in the spotlight once again thanks to the success of the Netflix film The Dirt.

Sales of the book the film is based on along with album sales and streams have jumped since the biopic was released earlier this year.

However, if the Crue ever get the nod, it’s unclear whether they’d accept the Rock Hall's invitation.

Speaking in 2015, bassist Nikki Sixx said: “The only award I look forward to getting is the one I will probably decline and that’s the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame.

“It’s a fixed old-boy network that has lost touch with art, songwriting craft, lyrics and influential music and usually has other agendas at hand. Young bands tell me it’s a joke, and these bands are the future.”

Sixx’s Motley Crue bandmates weren’t quite as dismissive about the idea, but said they didn’t need the Rock Hall to tell them that they’ve achieved something special in the career.

Here’s the Voice Your Choice top 10:

1. Motley Crue

2. Blink-182

3. Iron Maiden

4. Dave Matthews Band

5. Weezer

6. Freddie Mercury (Solo)

7. Cher

8. Phil Collins (Solo)

9. Rage Against the Machine

10. Boston

